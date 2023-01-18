Police: Suspect fires at homeowner during attempted burglary in York County

The homeowner was not struck and is not injured, Spring Garden Township Police said. The incident occurred over the weekend on the 900 block of S. Edgar St.

YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a shots-fired incident in Spring Garden Township.

It occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on January 14 on the 900 block of South Edgar Street, according to Spring Garden Township Police.

The victim reported that he was alerted to a possible intruder on his property by his alarm system. He found a suspect attempting to break into a detached garage, police say.

The suspect, who was brandishing a handgun, demanded that the victim open his door, according to police.

The victim refused and attempted to move back toward his home, at which point the suspect began shooting, firing several shots in the victim's direction before fleeing on foot, police say.

The victim was not hit, according to police.

The suspect is described as a male of undetermined race in his late teens, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing all black clothing and a black mask, police say.