Police identify suspects in retail theft at Capital City mall Victoria's Secret

Princess Purnell, 38, and Nichola Hewlett, 48, both have numerous prior convictions for retail theft, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police say they have identified two suspects in an alleged retail theft that occurred last week at the Capital City Mall.

Princess Purnell, 38, and Nichola Hewlett, 48, are accused of stealing multiple items from Macy's and Victoria's Secret stores at the mall on Nov. 11, police say.

The women were followed by mall security officers, and one of them threw a Victoria's Secret bag at an officer before fleeing. The suspects got into a black sedan and fled onto Hartzdale Drive, where they eluded capture when police terminated the pursuit due to safety reasons.

Police say they were able to obtain a license plate number from the suspect vehicle, and determined it was a Nissan Altima rented from a New York Hertz rental agency by Purnell earlier that day.

A police report was also found from a few years ago that indicated Purnell and Hewlett were involved in another police pursuit in Central Pennsylvania, according to investigators.

Police say they reviewed mall security footage from the Nov. 11 incident and confirmed that the suspects in the case were Purnell and Hewlett.

The Victoria's Secret bag that was thrown at mall security officers was recovered, and police found it contained $354.60 worth of merchandise.

Police say Purnell has seven prior retail theft convictions, and Hewlett has four previous convictions for retail theft.