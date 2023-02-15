x
Lancaster man allegedly possessed 'hundreds' of photos of child pornography

Kenneth Frazer Kuehne, 74, of Lancaster, has multiple charges pending against him after a nurse's aid discovered "tons" of child pornography files on his phone.
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man is awaiting arraignment after a nurse's aid discovered what they called "tons" of child pornography files on his phone.

Kenneth Frazer Kuehne, 74, is a resident at a Lancaster nursing home. According to police, an employee at the facility uncovered hundreds of photographs of child pornography on the man's phone in December of 2022.

Kuehne allegedly also showed some of these photos to a 14-year-old child who was visiting the home after befriending the kid and inviting them into his room.

Officers say that when police interviewed Kuehne, he admitted to having the photos for "personal use."

