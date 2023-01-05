Manheim man sentenced for attempted murder of police officer

Michael White, 22, of Manheim, was sentenced to 16 to 32 years in a state correctional facility for stabbing a Coatesville police officer.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — Chester County's District Attorney announced today that a Manheim man accused of stabbing a police officer was sentenced to 16 to 32 years in a state correctional facility.

Michael White, 22, of Manheim, stabbed Coatesville City Police Officer William Cahill in the head and face with a knife multiple times on Sept. 3, 2021.

“This was a violent and unprovoked attack on police where Officer Cahill almost died," District Attorney Deb Ryan said. "Officer Cahill modeled exemplary professionalism and respect to the defendant during this theft investigation and, in return, was brutally assaulted to the point that he will have life-altering repercussions. Law enforcement make the ultimate sacrifice to put their lives on the line to protect others before themselves. We are so thankful Officer Cahill is still here with us today, and grateful to all the law enforcement agencies and good Samaritans who stepped up to help save his life.”

Officers were at the Turkey Hill that White worked at for a theft report.

White's manager had confronted him about money missing from the cash register, at which point he confessed to stealing a total of around $3,200 over the past several months. He promised to return it.

After the confession, officers told White he was free to go home and retrieve the money.

White shook Cahill's hand, then shoved and stabbed him.

The 35-year-old officer underwent multiple surgeries, sustained permanent nerve damage and needed extensive physical therapy. He also had to leave law enforcement due to the severity of his injuries.