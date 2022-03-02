Lancaster Police seek help in identifying vehicle of interest in Dec. 16, 2021 assault by vehicle case

A 45-year-old victim riding a motorized bicycle was struck by a vehicle in the area of Dauphin and South Christian streets.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a vehicle they believe was involved in an assault by vehicle case in December 2021.

According to police, on Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:06 p.m., a 45-year-old victim riding a motorized bicycle was struck by a vehicle in the area of Dauphin and South Christian streets in the city.

The person driving the car fled the scene prior to officers arriving and was last seen traveling westbound on the 500 block of Dauphin Street, police say. It was described by witnesses as a dark-colored, four-door vehicle with possible front-end damage.

Witnesses said they believed the driver of the vehicle struck the victim intentionally, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a serious head injury, police say.

Closed-circuit TV camera footage provided by the Lancaster Safety Coalition revealed the vehicle of interest to be an older model Chevrolet Impala that may have been missing a front wheel cover, according to police.