Former Lancaster County man will serve up to 23 months in prison for August 2020 assault on Quarryville police officer

Andrew Goslin was one of three defendants in the case and the only one to receive prison time for his attack on a police officer on August 5, 2020, prosecutors say.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A former Lancaster County man convicted in January of assaulting two police officers during an Aug. 5, 2020 incident in Quarryville will serve up to 23 months in prison, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

38-year-old Andrew J. Goslin, now of Fairbanks, Alaska, was sentenced to a prison term of six to 23 months by Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker at a hearing on Friday.

Goslin's wife Kimberly and his co-defendant, Jan Yanello, who were also convicted for their involvement in the incident, were also sentenced at the same hearing, prosecutors said.

According to evidence presented at trial, the incident occurred at about 8:55 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2020 on the 300 block of West Fourth Street.

A police officer responding to a report of suspicious activity got into a physical altercation with the initial party present at the scene, which included Kimberly Goslin and the couple's two sons. Another member of the party called Andrew Goslin and summoned him to the scene.

Andrew Goslin soon arrived in a gray Chevrolet pickup truck with Jan Yanello, according to police. He was in possession of a loaded AR-15 rifle.

He refused instructions from police, approached the scene and was subsequently tased by police. He continued to ignore instructions from police and engaged in an extensive fight with two officers on scene, placing one in a chokehold and causing injury to both.

He eventually had to be tased a second time when he ran toward his vehicle, which contained the rifle.

Andrew Goslin was convicted on charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for his role in the incident.

Kimberly Goslin was convicted of disorderly conduct. She received a year of probation, a $500 fine and 50 hours of community service.

“We are here in large part for the way [Kimberly] interacted with Officer [Aaron] Haun,” Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade, who prosecuted the case, said prior to Kimberly Goslin's sentencing. “She explained her version of events during trial, and the jury did not find her credible.”

Jan Yanello was convicted of obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct. She was sentenced to two years of probation, 50 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine.

“It’s a complete lack of taking responsibility,” Wade said before Yanello was sentenced. “That night was complete chaos and wasn’t helped by her.”

Yanello declined to comment when given the opportunity by Reinaker.

Andrew Goslin was the third person to be sentenced. He received the stiffest punishment from Reinaker.

"Andrew Goslin bears the most responsibility for what happened August 5, 2020,” Wade said.

Both Goslins read written statements about how their lives were impacted by the incident, which prompted responses from the judge who reminded them that Quarryville Borough Police Officer Aaron Haun was the victim in this case, not them.

“There’s no indication that anyone from your side has thought about this from the perspective of Officer Haun,” Reinaker said.

Defense counsel requested bail pending appeal, which Reinaker denied.