Crime

Dauphin County man facing multiple sexual assault of minor charges

Alhagie Conateh, 26, was arrested by Harrisburg police on May 22 for sexual assault charges stemming from 2017.
Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Police Bureau arrested Alhagie Conateh, 26, on May 22, 2023, for multiple sexual assault-related charges stemming from 2017.

The victim, an underage student attending religion classes at the Harrisburg Mosque, reported the incident to police on April 18, 2023.

Police state that the victim was threatened by Conateh not to tell anyone, or else he would kill her.

Conateh was charged with rape of a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and terroristic threats.

Anyone with information relating to this incident has been asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Bureau at 717-558-6900, or by submitting a tip on CRIMEWATCH.

