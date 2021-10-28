Lancaster County youth football coach accused of pointing handgun at 4 people, including 2 children, after game

Damien Seals, 32, is charged with reckless endangerment and related offenses stemming from the incident, which occurred Sunday in Columbia, police say.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A youth football team coach in Lancaster County is facing charges after police say he pulled a gun on another person after a dispute at a game Sunday in Marietta.

Damien Omar Seals, 32, of the 900 block of Plane St., Columbia, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, and operating a vehicle while privileges are revoked in the alleged incident, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday at Marietta's War Memorial Park.

According to Susquehanna Regional Police, Seals was coaching one of the teams participating in a football game at the park. He allegedly got into a verbal confrontation with another person in the parking lot after the game.

After the argument, police say, the other person involved drove away from the parking area. Seals allegedly followed, with a juvenile in his vehicle, and began tailgating the other vehicle until it arrived at the intersection of East Market Street and River Road.

Seals then pulled his vehicle alongside the victim's, and while holding the steering wheel with his left hand, pointed a handgun at the other vehicle with his right hand. He then turned right on River Road.

The victim's vehicle had two adults and two children inside when Seals allegedly pointed the handgun at it, police say.