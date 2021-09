Officials say they got the call about the incident just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency dispatchers say a car crashed into a house, which caused the car and the home to catch fire.

The incident occurred in Conoy Township, Lancaster County on Wednesday evening. Dispatchers say the fire happened approximately at 6 p.m. on the 2500 block of Bainbridge Road.

Officials say they received the call about the fire at 6:08 p.m.

There are currently no reported deaths from the incident.