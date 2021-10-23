One taken to the hospital after boat overturns in Susquehanna River in Conoy Township

One person was rescued promptly but the second person was missing for a while before she was found, dispatch said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman was taken to the hospital last night in Conoy Township after the boat she was in overturned in the Susquehanna River, according to county dispatch.

First responders and search teams were dispatched to the Susquehanna River in the area of Brunner Island shortly before 9 p.m. after a boat with a man and woman on board overturned.

The man was rescued promptly but the woman was missing for a while before she was found, dispatch said.

She was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries. Her current condition is unknown.