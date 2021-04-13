Lancaster County man accused of injuring one-month-old child arrested by Susquehanna Regional Police

Brandon Bish, 29, is accused of breaking the child's femur while caring for him, police say.

MARIETTA, Pa. — Susquehanna Regional Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 29-year-old Lancaster County man accused of breaking the femur of a one-month-old child in his care.

Brandon Duane Bish, of the first block of S. Porter St., Marietta, was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant, police say. He is charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Bish was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge, who set bail at $100,000.