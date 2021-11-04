Lancaster County man sentenced to 5 to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children in 2014

Omar Martinez, 37, was convicted in July of five felonies and a misdemeanor relating to the abuse, which occurred in his home in 2014, prosecutors say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man will serve up to 11 years in prison after being convicted of multiple charges connected to inappropriate sexual contact with two minors in 2014, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Omar Martinez, 37, of Mount Joy Township, was convicted on July 19 of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful sexual contact with a minor, and misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, according to the DA's office.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey Wright sentenced Martinez to a prison term of five to 11 years at a recent hearing, prosecutors said.

The victims reported Martinez's abuse to the Lancaster County Children's Alliance and West Hempfield Township Police Detective George Brace in 2019, prosecutors said.

Both victims disclosed the abuse occurred when they were around middle school age.

On numerous occasions, Martinez assaulted the victims and exposed them to sexually inappropriate videos and behavior. On at least one occasion, he told the victims not to tell anyone about what happened.

The abuse occurred around 2014 in Martinez's home on Jasmine Place.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield prosecuted the case and asked for consecutive sentences, in order for each victim to have their own sentence, the DA's office said.

“The defendant showed absolutely no remorse and the fact that he and his wife had two separate meetings with their families in an attempt to discredit and blame the victims was repulsive and offensive,” Mansfield said in court.