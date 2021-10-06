Lancaster County man arrested after having sex with 13-year-old

Officials say the incident happened in 2014 when the man was 19 and the victim was 13.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lititz Police arrested an Ephrata man after an individual reported to the LBPD that they had a sexual relationship with Long in 2014.

Police arrested Zachary Long, now 26, after the report found that Long was 19-years-old and the victim was 13-years-old when the incident occurred.

According to reports, the assaults occurred three separate times at Long's home in Lititz Borough.

After the victim reported the incident, officers said they investigated the accusations and found there was enough evidence to arrest Long.