Lancaster Township man charged with over a dozen felonies after allegedly sexually assaulting two juvenile girls

Between the years of 2013 and 2020, the two girls were sexually assaulted in several locations throughout Lancaster, according to court documents.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Robert Harry Austin, 30, of Lancaster Township, has been charged with over a dozen felonies after allegedly raping and sexually assaulting two juvenile girls over the course of 7 years, according to court documents.

Between the years of 2013 and 2020, the two girls were sexually assaulted in several locations throughout Lancaster, also according to court documents.

One of the girls told officers that the abuse started when she was 6-years-old and continued until she was a teenager. During at least one of these assaults, photos were reportedly taken.

The other girl said the abuse started when she was 12-years-old and that it often involved Austin asking her to send him nude photos of herself. He also allegedly sent photos of himself to her.

In total, Austin has been charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, criminal solicitation, two counts of child pornography, two counts of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age, photographing child sex acts, corruption of minors and three related misdemeanor offenses.