Soldier accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old Mount Joy Township girl extradited to Lancaster County, police say

Ian C. Jones, 20, solicited sexual images and physical contact with the victim over social media in July, Northwest Regional Police allege.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An active duty soldier stationed in Louisiana has been extradited to Lancaster County to answer charges that he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl in July, according to Northwest Regional Police.

Ian C. Jones, 20, was stationed at Fort Polk at the time the alleged sexual abuse occurred, police say.

He is accused of soliciting sexually related video and physical contact from a 13-year-old victim from Mount Joy Township through social media, according to Northwest Regional Police Det. Chuck Tobias, who filed charges in the case.

Tobias obtained an arrest warrant with a request for extradition with assistance from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Jones arrived in Lancaster County on Oct. 27. He is charged with solicitation statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children - photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts, criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors, and solicitation indecent assault.