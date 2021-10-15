Police: Philadelphia man arrested for drug dealing in Lancaster

Larry Mills, 38, was found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, suboxone, marijuana, and other illicit items during a traffic stop on Oct. 8, authorities say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Philadelphia man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop last week in Manor Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force began an investigation of Larry Mills, 38, after learning he was allegedly living in Lancaster and dealing cocaine, according to the DA's Office.

Mills was driving a white Jeep Cherokee on Stonemill Road in Manor Township when he was stopped by police, who found him to be in possession of approximately 18 grams of cocaine, 32 bags of fentanyl, 10 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, $1,600 in cash, and 11 soboxone films, the DA's Office said.

After initially cooperating with police, Mills allegedly began resisting after he was taken into custody and bit a Manor Township Police officer on the wrist, according to the DA's Office.

Police employed a Taser to subdue Mills, and took him into custody.

The officer and Mills were both evaluated and released from a local hospital.

Mills is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count each of aggravated assault, escape, resisting arrest, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, according to the DA's Office.