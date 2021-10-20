Columbia man arrested for a drug delivery that resulted in woman's death

On July 2, police responded to a residence in Manor Township to discover one female dead after ingesting four lines of cocaine.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged in connection to the drug-related death of a woman in Manor Township on July 2, police say.

According to authorities, on July 2 police were dispatched to the 400 block of Blue Lane in Columbia, where they found a woman unresponsive by a swimming pool.

Police say Keith Peters, 55, of Columbia and the woman drove to Columbia earlier in the day to purchase $100 worth of cocaine. Afterward, both Peters and the woman returned to the home on Blue Lane and began drinking and using cocaine, according to police.

Peters then went inside the residence, and when he came back out, he found the woman slumped over and not breathing, according to a police report.

Police say Peters and others tried to conduct CPR on the woman with no success.

The Lancaster County Coroner was called to assist in the investigation.

On Sept. 1 the coroner's report revealed the woman died from a cardiac arrest due to acute cocaine toxicity, police state.