Police searching for suspects in Cumberland County home burglary

The Silver Spring Township Police Department is searching for suspects who stole a pistol and jewelry from a home on Stone Run Drive in Cumberland County.

The Silver Spring Township Police Department says the burglary occurred on Feb. 4 around 6:40 p.m. at a residence on Stone Run Drive.

The suspects allegedly broke a glass window in the rear of the house to gain entry.

According to officers, the suspects made off with jewelry and a Davis Industries .22 caliber pistol bearing serial number 453298.

Any person with information is asked to contact the Silver Spring Township Police Department at 717-591-8254 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.