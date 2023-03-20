Police searching for suspects in Cumberland County home burglary

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are searching for suspects who allegedly broke into a home and stole a gun and jewelry.
The Silver Spring Township Police Department says the burglary occurred on Feb. 4 around 6:40 p.m. at a residence on Stone Run Drive.
The suspects allegedly broke a glass window in the rear of the house to gain entry.
According to officers, the suspects made off with jewelry and a Davis Industries .22 caliber pistol bearing serial number 453298.
Any person with information is asked to contact the Silver Spring Township Police Department at 717-591-8254 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.