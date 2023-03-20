x
Police searching for suspects in Cumberland County home burglary

The Silver Spring Township Police Department is searching for suspects who stole a pistol and jewelry from a home on Stone Run Drive in Cumberland County.
Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are searching for suspects who allegedly broke into a home and stole a gun and jewelry.

The Silver Spring Township Police Department says the burglary occurred on Feb. 4 around 6:40 p.m. at a residence on Stone Run Drive.

The suspects allegedly broke a glass window in the rear of the house to gain entry.

According to officers, the suspects made off with jewelry and a Davis Industries .22 caliber pistol bearing serial number 453298.

Any person with information is asked to contact the Silver Spring Township Police Department at 717-591-8254 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

