LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Columbia Borough Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots fired that occurred at 7:49 p.m. on March 18.

Officers reported locating multiple shell casings along the intersection of 7th and Chestnut Streets. They also said a vehicle and residence were hit by gun fire.