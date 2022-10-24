Police arrest suspect in Sept. 25 shooting that injured 4 people in Harrisburg

Kenneth Cabrera, 20, is one of three suspects charged in the shooting, which occurred after a party. The other suspects are still at large, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One of three suspects in a September 25 shooting in Harrisburg was taken into custody Monday morning, Harrisburg Police said.

Kenneth Cabrera, 20, was arrested six days after police identified him as a suspect. He is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to a shooting that injured four people on the 2300 block of Woodlawn St., police said.

Two other suspects in the case, Yunio L. Fernandez-Morales and Leuri Bido Bido, were charged in connection to the incident earlier this month and remain at large, according to police. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit an anonymous tip online.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Sept. 25, according to police. Officers at the scene located multiple shell casings and a large number of people.

Four victims were taken to the hospital. Officials said the condition of the victims varied from critical to life-threatening.