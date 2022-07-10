Two suspects wanted in connection to Harrisburg shooting that injured 4

Yunio L. Fernandez-Morales (pictured) and Leuri Bido Bido are wanted in connection to the shooting incident that took place Sunday, Sept. 25

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced Friday that they are searching for two suspects wanted for a shooting that injured four.

Yunio L. Fernandez-Morales (right) and Leuri Bido Bido (left) are wanted in connection to the shooting incident that took place Sunday, Sept. 25 in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.

Anyone with information on the men's whereabouts has been asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.