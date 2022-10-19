Police identify 3rd suspect in Sept. 25 shooting that injured 4 in Harrisburg

Police are searching for Kenneth Cabrera in addition to two other suspects, Yunio Fernandez-Morales and Leuri Bido Bido, in connection to the Sept. 25 shooting.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for a third suspect in a Sept. 25 shooting that left four people injured in the city.

Kenneth Cabrera is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the shooting, which occurred on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m., according to police. Officers at the scene located multiple shell casings and a large number of people.

Four victims were taken to the hospital. Officials said the condition of the victims varied from critical to life-threatening.

An investigation by the Harrisburg Bureau of Police determined that a party was being held at a residence/business on Woodlawn Street. An altercation took place where multiple shots were fired.

Two other suspects, Yunio L. Fernandez-Morales and Leuri Bido Bido, were charged in connection to the incident earlier this month, according to police.

Cabrera is known to live in the York area, police said.