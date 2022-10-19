Police identify 3rd suspect in Sept. 25 shooting that injured 4 in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for a third suspect in a Sept. 25 shooting that left four people injured in the city.
Kenneth Cabrera is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the shooting, which occurred on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
The shooting happened around 5 a.m., according to police. Officers at the scene located multiple shell casings and a large number of people.
Four victims were taken to the hospital. Officials said the condition of the victims varied from critical to life-threatening.
An investigation by the Harrisburg Bureau of Police determined that a party was being held at a residence/business on Woodlawn Street. An altercation took place where multiple shots were fired.
Two other suspects, Yunio L. Fernandez-Morales and Leuri Bido Bido, were charged in connection to the incident earlier this month, according to police.
Cabrera is known to live in the York area, police said.
Anyone with information on Cabrera's whereabouts are asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit an anonymous tip online.