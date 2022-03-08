Remains of missing Shippensburg woman discovered in Florida

Jasmine Forbes, 31, was reported missing in February, State Police said. Her remains were found in Pasco County, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The remains of a woman reported missing in Shippensburg earlier this year have been found in Florida, and her death is being investigated as a possible homicide, according to State Police.

Jasmine Lynn Forbes, 31, was reported missing on Feb. 23, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Frazer.

Forbes' remains were found at a property in Pasco County, Florida, after an extensive search by investigators with the county sheriff's office, Frazer said Wednesday.

State Police contacted authorities in Florida after their investigation determined Forbes may have traveled there, Frazer said.

The investigation led Pasco County authorities to the property, where they believed Forbes might have been harmed, according to Frazer.

Investigators eventually found human remains that were later identified as Forbes, Frazer said.

State Police are continuing to work with investigators in Florida. Forbes' death is believed to be a homicide, according to Frazer.

At the time of her disappearance, police said Forbes may have been endangered.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact State Police at (717) 249-2121 or the Pasco County Tip Line at (800) 706-2488.