Police: Human remains found last week are those of missing Steelton man

Investigators identified the skeletal remains found in the borough last week as those of Goldie Smith, who was reported missing in September 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STEELTON, Pa. — Note: The video is from July 27.

Police in Steelton have identified the human remains found in the borough last week as those of a man who went missing last year.

The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 800 block of North Front Street on July 27, according to Steelton Police.

An investigation determined the remains are those of Goldie Smith, a Steelton resident who was reported missing on Sept. 9, 2021.

Smith, who lived on the 300 block of Swatara Street, was last seen in the area of North 2nd Street three days earlier, police said at the time.

His remains were identified Tuesday with help from the Dauphin County Forensic Team, Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division, and the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office, Steelton Police said.

After the remains were found, Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick said that officials planned to use dental records to match the remains to the person officials believe it is. Authorities also examined the entire area where the remains were discovered, police said.

According to Dauphin County Public Information Officer Brett Hambright, an autopsy was performed on the remains last week.

Police are still investigating the incident.