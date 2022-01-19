York man charged with murdering 20-year-old Lancaster County woman in North Carolina

Suzanne Kauffman, of Denver, was visiting North Carolina to attend a Bible camp, police say. Quincey Hannah, 26, is charged with her murder and remains at large.

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Police are searching for a York man accused of murdering a Lancaster County woman in North Carolina.

Quincey Cheeks Hannah, 26, of Nugent Way in York, is charged with the murder of 20-year-old Suzanne Kauffman of Denver, Lancaster County, according to the Davie County (NC) Sheriff's Office.

Kauffman's body was found in a hotel room registered to Hannah in Mocksville, NC on Monday, authorities say.

Police began investigating Monday night when officers were dispatched to a Days Inn at 1500 Yadkinville Road in Mocksville to help two people recover missing phones.

The caller told police several phones were missing, and Kauffman was the last person known to have them.

Kauffman was also reported missing at that time, police say. She was visiting North Carolina to attend a Bible camp in Iredell County, according to police.

The caller who contacted police reported they called the number of one of the missing phones and someone answered, instructing them to come to the Days Inn to recover the phones.

Investigators say the person who answered the phone call was in possession of the phones, and had found them spread out along the side of the road close to a nearby Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant, police say.

The key to an Acura vehicle was also recovered along the road, according to police. Kauffman was known to be driving an Acura.

The car was later found in the rear parking lot of the Kentucky Fried Chicken, located at 1230 Yadkinville Road, about three blocks from the Days Inn.

Continued investigation determined that Kauffman may have met Hannah in Mocksville and led police back to the Days Inn, where Kauffman's body was found in a room rented by Hannah.

Hannah was not on the scene and remains at large, police say.

He was last known to be driving a light blue 2009 Toyota sedan with a Pennsylvania tag (LRE 6319).

Police believe Hannah could be on his way back to Pennsylvania.