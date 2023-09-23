x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Harrisburg Police investigating robbery that left victim unconscious

No word on the victim's current state of health.
Credit: FOX43

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating an assault and robbery.

On Sept. 17,  at around 2:30 a.m., police say the man pictured below assaulted another man leaving him unconscious on the 200 block of North 2nd Street. 

Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police

Taking advantage of the victim's unconscious state, the man stole from him and fled the area, police say.

Police did not elaborate on the victim's current state of health. 

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the man pictured is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

More Videos

In Other News

9 juveniles who escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania are in custody, police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out