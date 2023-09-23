Harrisburg Police investigating robbery that left victim unconscious

No word on the victim's current state of health.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating an assault and robbery.

On Sept. 17, at around 2:30 a.m., police say the man pictured below assaulted another man leaving him unconscious on the 200 block of North 2nd Street.

Taking advantage of the victim's unconscious state, the man stole from him and fled the area, police say.

