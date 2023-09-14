Search for wanted person in Camp Hill area causes shelter-in-place order Thursday morning

According to a message from the Camp Hill School District, schools districtwide have been ordered to shelter-in-place.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — An ongoing investigation for a wanted in person in the Camp Hill area caused all schools in the Camp Hill School District to shelter-in-place by Cumberland County Officials for a period on Thursday morning.

On Sept. 14 around 10:00 a.m., the following message was sent to families with children in the Camp Hill School District:

ATTENTION CAMP HILL FAMILIES AND COMMUNITY:

We have been alerted by county officials to shelter in place District wide. We will provide more information as the situation unfolds. Building administrators will coordinate arriving students and parents.

Daniel D. Serfass

Superintendent, Camp Hill School District

Since that message was sent, an update from the district was given. It reads:

There is no apparent threat at this time. In the interest of safety, CHPD notified District Administration there will remain a shelter in place and students should remain at home until further notice. District will continue to update families and community.

According to Michelle Parsons, Emergency Operations Manager, the U.S. Marshals were attempting to take someone into custody in the area, but that suspect escaped.

Around 10:50 a.m., the Camp Hill School District announced the shelter-in-place order had been lifted, but Cumberland County officials said the investigation for a wanted person in the Camp Hill area was still ongoing.