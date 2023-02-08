Two teen suspects in deadly Lancaster shooting are bound over for trial

Jayziah Echevarria, 18, and Jomar Santos, 15, will both be tried for the murder of 31-year-old Johan Parra on August 2, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — Note: The video is from August 2.

Two teenaged suspects charged in the shooting death of a Lancaster man last month will be tried for murder and related charges in Lancaster County Court, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Jayziah Echevarria, 18, and Jomar Santos, 15, are accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Johan Parra on August 2, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Echevarria, of Lancaster, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Adam Witkonis, according to prosecutors. He will be tried in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas on charges of criminal homicide, second-degree homicide, third-degree homicide, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, and recklessly endangering another person.

Santos, of Leola, was bound over for trial following his preliminary hearing before Witkonis on Wednesday. He is also charged with criminal homicide, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, carrying a firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor, and recklessly endangering another person, according to prosecutors.

According to evidence presented at Santos' preliminary hearing, Lancaster Police were dispatched to the 400 block of St. Joseph Street at about 11:53 a.m. on August 2. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered Parra's body lying next to a parked vehicle. An autopsy determined he died of a gunshot wound to the back, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police reviewed footage from Lancaster Safety Coalition surveillance cameras that showed two suspects, later identified as Santos and Echevarria, walking to and running from the scene of the murder, according to prosecutors. The suspects were dressed in black and concealed firearms in their sweatshirts, according to testimony.

Investigators arrested both suspects in a home on the 500 block of West Vine Street. A search warrant was obtained, and investigators recovered three 9mm handguns and two black New Balance sweatshirts, according to testimony.

In an interview with police, Echevarria allegedly told investigators that Santos wanted to commit a robbery on the day of the killing.

Under cross-examination, Lancaster Police Det. Sgt. Thomas Ginder testified that investigators recovered a .45-caliber handgun from Parra, and one 9mm shell casing was found in the front seat of the vehicle.

Ginder testified that he believed Santos was going to purchase marijuana from another person who was in the vehicle with Parra before pulling out a gun to rob the victims.