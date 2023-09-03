State Police urge residents to stay inside after 'violent' juvenile escapes Perry County facility

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Newport are urging residents to stay indoors and remain vigilant after a juvenile escaped from Loysville Youth Development Center around 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Police described the juvenile, 17-year-old Aubree McClendon, as being 'violent' and wearing a gray sweatshirt and khaki pants at the time of the escape.
Additionally, McClendon is described as a black male, five foot eight inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds.
According to State Police, McClendon has a history of aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a firearm, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Residents are encouraged to lock their homes and vehicles at this time and contact State Police in Newport at 717-567-3110 if they see the escapee.