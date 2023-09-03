x
State Police urge residents to stay inside after 'violent' juvenile escapes Perry County facility

State Police are currently advising residents located around the Loysville Youth Development Center to lock their homes and vehicles and stay indoors.
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Newport are urging residents to stay indoors and remain vigilant after a juvenile escaped from Loysville Youth Development Center around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Police described the juvenile, 17-year-old Aubree McClendon, as being 'violent' and wearing a gray sweatshirt and khaki pants at the time of the escape. 

Additionally, McClendon is described as a black male, five foot eight inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

According to State Police, McClendon has a history of aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a firearm, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Residents are encouraged to lock their homes and vehicles at this time and contact State Police in Newport at 717-567-3110 if they see the escapee.

