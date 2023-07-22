Harrisburg police investigating overnight homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.
Officers were called to the area of South 16th and Chestnut Streets around 1 a.m. for shots fired and a person struck.
At the scene, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead.
Officials did not share any additional information.
Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating.
Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be sent through Crimewatch.