Harrisburg police investigating overnight homicide

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.

Officers were called to the area of South 16th and Chestnut Streets around 1 a.m. for shots fired and a person struck.

At the scene, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead.

Officials did not share any additional information.

Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating.