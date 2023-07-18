x
Dauphin County

Police investigating Harrisburg shooting, suspect arrested

The shooting reportedly occurred along the 1st block of South 16th Street around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Tuesday evening.

According to Lt. Kyle Gautsch with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers were dispatched to the 1st block of South 16th Street in Harrisburg at around 7:30 p.m. to investigate shooting reports.

At the scene, police discovered the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

A male suspect was taken into custody, Gautsch confirmed.

Officials believe there is no danger to the public at this time, and the incident appears to be isolated.

