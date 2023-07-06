Police searching for man wanted in connection to fatal Harrisburg shooting

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Renard Bowles, 41, is wanted on charges of murder and possession of a prohibited firearm.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are currently searching for a man wanted for murder and firearms-related offenses.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Renard Bowles, 41, is wanted on charges of murder and possession of a prohibited firearm.

The charges stem from a homicide investigation that took place on Saturday, June 24 along the 200 block of South 19th Street.

The victim, 20-year-old Cleo Stubbs, from Steelton, was struck multiple times in the upper torso, according to Dauphin County's Press Secretary Jennifer Fitch.

Anyone with information on Bowles' location has been asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website here.