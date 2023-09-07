Police investigating deadly shooting in Harrisburg

The incident happened at 12:15 p.m. in the area of Balm and Walnut Streets in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon.

At roughly 12:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Balm and Walnut Streets after hearing reports of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Although officers rendered emergency aid to the male victim, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.