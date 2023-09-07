Police investigating deadly shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon.
At roughly 12:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Balm and Walnut Streets after hearing reports of shots fired.
When police arrived at the scene, they discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.
Although officers rendered emergency aid to the male victim, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting is currently under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip on CRIMEWATCH.