Harrisburg man sentenced to 16 years in prison for robbery spree

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Brandon Harris, 29, of Harrisburg, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison following six armed robberies that he participated in, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Harris pled guilty to conspiring with four other people to commit the robberies.

During a three-hour period on April 6, 2019, Harris and/or his co-conspirators wore masks and brandished guns, including an assault rifle, to rob five establishments in Harrisburg, according to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus.

Harris also pled guilty to conspiring to rob a Rite Aid in Harrisburg two days later.

His codefendant, David Rinehardt, 21, of Statesville, N.C., also pled guilty to conspiring to commit the robberies and was sentenced to 111 months in prison.

Childes Neely, 30, of Harrisburg, also pled guilty to the robberies, as well as the Rite Aid pharmacy robbery. Kendrick Groover-Floyd, 32, of Harrisburg, pled guilty to robbing the Rite Aid. They are currently awaiting sentencing.

The FBI brought this case in conjunction with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.