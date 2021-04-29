Three teens charged with spree of armed robberies over several weeks in York

William Calderon, 16, Alexander Chamorro, 17, and Ethan Rosenboro, 14, all of York, have been charged in the case. A fourth suspect remains at large, police say.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police have charged three teens in connection to a spree of armed robberies over several weeks in the city.

William Calderon, 16, Alexander Chamorro, 17, and Ethan Rosenboro, 14, all of York, have been charged after investigators linked together several robbery incidents with similar patterns, police say.

The three teens and a fourth suspect who has not yet been arrested would target people walking to and from work in the early morning hours across the city, according to police.

All three suspects in custody are being charged as adults in the case, police say. The fourth suspect remains at large.

Police made their first arrest in the case on April 20, after an officer with the York City School District observed surveillance footage and was able to identify one of the suspects. The officer contacted York City Police, who made the arrest, police say.

After interviewing the suspect, York City detectives were able to identify and charge the other suspects in the case, police say.