Man charged in 2021 Harrisburg shooting arrested in the city

Baasil Sheppard, 33, is charged with attempted homicide and related offenses stemming from a Sept. 27, 2021 shooting that left one man injured, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man wanted in connection to a September 2021 shooting that left one person injured was taken into custody in the city on Tuesday, according to Harrisburg Police.

Baasil Sheppard, 33, was arrested by Harrisburg Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in the area of South 15th and Swatara streets at about 3:30 p.m., police say.

He is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to a Sept. 27, 2021 shooting that left a man injured, according to police.

Sheppard is also charged with simple assault and terroristic threats in connection to a separate domestic assault investigation, police say.