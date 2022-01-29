Harrisburg Police investigating Friday night homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a man on Friday night.
Officers were dispatched to the area of North 16th and Ethel Streets on Jan. 28, around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and died, police said.
Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating this homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.