Harrisburg Police investigating Friday night homicide

Police were dispatched to a reported shooting in the area of North 16th and Ethel Streets.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a man on Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to the area of North 16th and Ethel Streets on Jan. 28, around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and died, police said.

Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating this homicide.