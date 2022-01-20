Juvenile victim injured in Thursday morning shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile victim injured Thursday morning.
The investigation began around 8:45 a.m., when officers responded to a local hospital for the report of a gunshot victim.
The victim, a boy, told police he was on the 500 block of South Front Street when he heard a gunshot and realized he'd been hit.
Officers responded to the area of the shooting and began searching for evidence and witnesses.
The victim is expected to recover, police say.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.