Juvenile victim injured in Thursday morning shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile victim injured Thursday morning.

The investigation began around 8:45 a.m., when officers responded to a local hospital for the report of a gunshot victim.

The victim, a boy, told police he was on the 500 block of South Front Street when he heard a gunshot and realized he'd been hit.

Officers responded to the area of the shooting and began searching for evidence and witnesses.

The victim is expected to recover, police say.