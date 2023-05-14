x
Crime

Police searching for Franklin County Goodwill donation box thief

Chambersburg Police are asking the public for help to identify a person of interest who was at the store during the crime.
Credit: Chambersburg Police Department

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department was called to the Wayne Avenue Goodwill Store and Donation Center on May 13 to investigate a none active theft.

According to police, on March 15, a man entered the store and left with a donation box containing money that had been on the front counter.

Police say they have reason to believe the same person also stole from the same store at a later day. 

Surveillance footage shows a person who may have relevant information about the case and is a person of interest but not a suspect at this time, police say.

Police trying to identify person of interest

Chambersburg Police Department

Anyone with information or who can help identify the pictured person is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department or submit a tip on Crimewatch.

