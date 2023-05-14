Police searching for Franklin County Goodwill donation box thief

Chambersburg Police are asking the public for help to identify a person of interest who was at the store during the crime.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department was called to the Wayne Avenue Goodwill Store and Donation Center on May 13 to investigate a none active theft.

According to police, on March 15, a man entered the store and left with a donation box containing money that had been on the front counter.

Police say they have reason to believe the same person also stole from the same store at a later day.

Surveillance footage shows a person who may have relevant information about the case and is a person of interest but not a suspect at this time, police say.

Police trying to identify person of interest 1/2

2/2 1 / 2