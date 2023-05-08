Police searching for 2 accused of using stolen credit card in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for two suspects they believe used a stolen credit card to purchase goods.
The pair, pictured above, is accused of using a credit card the victim had left behind at self-checkout in the Walmart located at 1730 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg.
The alleged incident occurred on Feb. 5 between 5:18 and 5:27 p.m., police said.
Any person with information is asked to contact PSP Chambersburg at (717) 264-5161 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip online.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.