Chambersburg police searching for 'reckless' dirt bike riders

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is seeking to identify three people who were caught on video riding unregistered dirt bikes in town on Monday.

Police say three men entered the borough on South Main Street riding unregistered gas-powered dirt bikes. They allegedly traveled through town and into Mike Water's Memorial Park.

According to officers, the riders continued north on Second Street to Philadelphia Avenue, then south on Main Street through the downtown area, driving in a reckless manner.

The riders allegedly left the borough after about 15 minutes, at 6:30 p.m. Police say they were heading south on Main Street, past the Rutter's.

The persons shown in the photos above may have information relevant to an ongoing police investigation. They are persons of interest, but not necessarily suspects at this time.