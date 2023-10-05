'Goatscaping:' A replacement for lawnmowers in weed management

One Franklin County town is “goating” crazy over a new way to clear vegetation.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Borough officials recently rented a herd of goats to clear overgrown land along the banks of the Conococheague Creek.

The move comes amid a growing trend of “goatscaping” for weed management. Rather than using a lawnmower or hiring landscapers to clear an area of unwanted vegetation, goats are guided to graze that area.

The goats in Chambersburg came from FlockWorks in Orrstown. FlockWorks’s owner, Bruce Bradford, says, unlike lawnmowers, goats are eco-friendly, target invasive species, prevent weeds from growing back and fertilize the soil.

“When you use a lawnmower you spread weeds’ seeds most of the time,” Bradford said. “Everything that a goat eats is digested and improves the soil.”

The Rail Trail banks are the perfect grazing area for goats, Bradford said.

“When it’s brushy and steep and particularly when it costs, I think, $30,000 less to the borough than bringing in landscapers, then it absolutely makes sense,” Bradford said.

Their contract to clear the land between West King St. and Commerce St. costs $5,651.58.

The grazing goats also drew some human fans along the Rail Trail.

“These three here have been cuddling with each other for a while,” said Sarah Trigger of Cashtown as she pointed at three sleeping goats. “Being able to walk alongside these grazing goats is easily the highlight of my week, if not year, if not life. This is amazing.”