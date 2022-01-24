Gettysburg man sentenced to 10 years in prison for receiving child pornography

At the time of his arrest, Daniel Lee Boose, 39, was found to be in possession of more than 1,000 images of child pornography.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Daniel Lee Boose, 39, of Gettysburg, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for receiving child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Boose was also ordered by United States District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to register as a sex offender and serve 10 years of supervised release following the conclusion of his sentence.

At the time of his arrest, Boose was found to be in possession of more than 1,000 images of child pornography. These images depicted prepubescent children between the ages of 7 and 13 in a sexually explicit manner, according to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian T. Haugsby prosecuted the case.