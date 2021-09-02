York County man charged with possession of child pornography

Stanley Bobula, 63, of Dillsburg, was indicted by a federal grand jury.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — A York County man has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Stanley Bobula, 63, of Dillsburg, was recently indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment alleges that Bobula was in possession of images containing the sexual exploitation of children, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Probation Office.

The case against Bobula was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice. It was created to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual abuse and exploitation.