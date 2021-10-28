Perry County man indicted by federal grand jury for attempting to entice a minor into prostitution

Patrick Joel Taylor, 34, of Duncannon, was indicted Thursday, according to acting U.S. attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

DUNCANNON, Pa. — A 34-year-old Perry County man was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on a charge of attempting to entice a minor into prostitution and sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced.

Patrick Joel Taylor, of Duncannon, is accused of knowingly attempting to persuade, entice, and coerce a minor to engage in prostitution, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

The case was investigated by the FBI.

Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

Indictments are only allegations, Brandler said. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.