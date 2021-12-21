Chambersburg man sentenced to 15 years in prison for production, possession of child pornography

Robinson admitted in 2020 that he had abused his 8-month-old daughter and filmed and photographed the abuse, according to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A Chambersburg man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for both the production and possession of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

David Robinson, 32, was sentenced on Dec. 20. His sentence also includes a 15-year term of supervised release, which will follow the term of imprisonment.

Robinson admitted in July 2020 that he had abused his 8-month-old daughter and filmed and photographed the abuse, according to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus.

Robinson then admitted to uploading the videos and images to a public file-sharing program. Additionally, Robinson downloaded and possessed images and videos depicting child pornography and child sexual abuse.

The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Department of Homeland Security.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daryl F. Bloom and Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Miovas, Jr. prosecuted the case.