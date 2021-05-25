One dead following shooting in York City

Jacob Clevenger, 20, was found deceased from a gunshot wound at the scene.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead following a shooting in York City on Tuesday night.

At approximately 8:32 p.m. on May 25, York City Police responded to the 500 block of McKenzie Street for a reported shooting. Once at the scene, officers discovered Jacob Clevenger, 20, deceased from a gunshot wound.

Details of what led to the shooting are not known at this time and the York City Police are currently investigating.

Clevenger's family has been notified and an autopsy will be performed at Lehigh Valley Hospital later this week.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department.