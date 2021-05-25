Carlisle-area businesses are raising funds for the victims of last Saturday's shooting at GQ Barbershop; here's how you can help

Kendell Cook died of injuries sustained in the shooting, while Anthony White suffered serious injuries. Businesses are raising funds for their families this week.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Several Carlisle area businesses have announced plans to raise money for the victims of last Saturday's shooting at the GQ Barbershop on the 100 block of North Hanover Street.

Kendell Cook died of injuries sustained in the shooting, while Anthony White suffered serious injuries.

Michael Anthony Baltimore, 18, of Camp Hill, is charged with criminal homicide, criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess firearms, and recklessly endangering another person in connection to the shooting, police say.

Destination Carlisle and other downtown Carlisle entities announced plans for a fundraiser this weekend to help the victims' families on Facebook.

"To help support funeral costs and medical expenses, select downtown Carlisle businesses will be donating a portion of their sales on Saturday, May 29 to the families of Kendell and Anthony," the event organizers said. "Please come downtown and help us help our business neighbors and their families who have suffered a horrific loss and need our support."

Carlisle area businesses who wish to participate are encouraged to contact Destination Carlisle at destinationcarlisle@gmail.com.

Participating businesses include:

Anahata Yoga Studio & Boutique

the ClothesVine

Create-A-Palooza

Georgie Lou's Retro Candy

Gilded Door Pantry

Hook & Flask

Marjorie's Gems

Market Cross Pub & Brewery

Miss Ruth's Time Bomb

No Common Scents

North Hanover Grille

Pat Craig Studios

Sanctuary Boutique

Whistlestop Bookshop

AFC's Attic

Maximum Carlisle

GQ Barbershop announced it is holding a haircutting fundraiser from Wednesday through Sunday to help raise money for the victims' families as well.