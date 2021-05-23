1 dead in Carlisle barbershop shooting

Officers found one person dead at the scene and another person in critical condition.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead following a Saturday night shooting at a barbershop in Carlisle, police said.

Around 7:30, on May 22, officers were dispatched to the GQ Barber Shop, located on the 100 block of North Hanover Street for a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found one person dead, and another victim was found in critical condition.

No one is in custody at this time.

Police believe this shooting was an isolated incident.