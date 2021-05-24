Police: Man injured in shooting at Harrisburg house party

The incident occurred Friday at about 11 p.m. at a home on the 2300 block of N. 2nd St., police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting at a house party that left one person injured Friday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. at a home on the 2300 block of N. 2nd St., police say. Responding officers learned that an adult male suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of the shooting.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, according to police.